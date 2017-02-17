Mind Trekkers introduce local kids to cool science

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – More than 2,000 middle school students in the Green Bay area are getting hands-on with science, technology, engineering, and math.

The Mind Trekkers Road Show has arrived at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

The Mind Trekkers are from Michigan Technological University, and they travel the country encouraging kids to take on the challenges of math and science classes.

Organizers say it’s a way to get out of the classroom and get kids thinking about rewarding careers.

“Actually, I would like to be a scientist when I grow up,” said student Isis Sorto. “Because it’s very cool how we can mix chemicals and make different stuff and explore different stuff that we haven’t explored yet.”

“I want to be a surgeon or a doctor when I grow up, because I feel like helping other people, not just caring about me,” said Stacey Martinez.

The Road Show includes more than 60 demonstrations, including the Oobleck, a substance that acts like a liquid and a solid.

Students also learn about electric circuits from a piano made out of bananas.