Mobile MRI Returning to Green Bay VA Clinic

An update tonight on a “Target 2 Investigates” story we aired last May involving the sudden removal of a mobile MRI machine from the Green Bay VA Clinic.

Veterans speaking out, and our coverage of those complaints, has led to the mobile MRI returning to the Green bay Clinic permanently.

After more than 500 veterans used a mobile MRI machine last year, Army veteran Jane Babcock was frustrated to discover she was out of luck.

“I had been up to see the orthopedic surgeon about a shoulder problem and she looked and saw my scar and said I need an MRI of your neck, I walked up to the desk and they went sorry, it’s going away and I just went, huh?,” recalls Babcock, who serves as Kewaunee County’s Veterans Service Officer.

Due to construction around its medical center in Milwaukee, the VA sent its mobile MRI to Green Bay for seven months.

Despite constant use by local vets here, it returned to Milwaukee without warning.

Last September, our camera was there when veterans spoke out during a town hall meeting at the Green Bay clinic, frustrated about having to drive to Milwaukee for an MRI.

“You know the VA has had its scandals,” says Babcock.

Now, Babcock is relieved to know the VA has changed its mind, announcing yesterday the mobile MRI will return to Green Bay for good.

Another sign, Babcock feels, of the embattled VA listening and making changes.

“Sometimes you just have to tell the boss, and his boss, what’s wrong,” says Babcock.

Green Bay VA staff are now scheduling appointments for the mobile MRI, which will be in operation beginning in early March.

The VA says it will be available each Thursday and Friday, and capable of 36 appointments per week.

“They’re glad to hear it, no more trips to Milwaukee for them,” says Babcock.