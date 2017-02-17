Oshkosh police look for suspect in two burglaries





OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh police are asking for help to identify a suspect in two burglaries to businesses in the past three weeks.

The Midnite Club at 7 Bay Street was burglarized Thursday, Feb. 16, around 8:30 at night. A man is seen on security video using a tool, possibly a crowbar, to force open a door and take money from the business.

Last month, the Eastside Ultimart at 811 Merritt Ave. was burglarized at 4:17 in the morning. Security photos show a man reaching for the lock through a shattered glass door. Some items were taken from the convenience store.

Police don’t have a description of the suspect other than a white male. They hope the person in the security images looks familiar to someone to help solve these crimes.

Anyone with information can call police or remain anonymous by contacting Winnebago County Crimestoppers:

Phone: (920) 231-8477

Web: winnebagocountycrimestoppers.org

Text to 274637 the word IGOTYA followed by the information