Police agencies searching Prospect Avenue near I-41

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – There was a heavy police presence Friday night where Prospect Avenue meets Interstate 41 near Appleton.

Our crew at the scene of Prospect Avenue says Wisconsin state troopers were there along with a number of local agencies before 10 o’clock.

They’re searching Prospect on both sides of I-41, including a field on one side of the interstate.

They’re also searching a car that’s pulled over on the other side of the highway.

The search intersects several different police jurisdictions. Police agencies aren’t releasing any information about what happened or what they’re looking for.

We’ll bring you any updates that become available.

