Sargento expands cheese recall due to Listeria worries

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin-based Sargento Foods Inc., is expanding a voluntary recall of some cheeses due to a possible bacterial contamination.

The company recalled some cheeses Feb. 10, but expanded the recall Friday to include products produced on the same line. Sargento says it also cut ties with Indiana-based Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied cheese which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been confirmed.

The additional products include:

8-ounce Sargento’s Sliced Colby

8-ounce Sargento’s Sliced Muenster

8-ounce Sargento’s Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack

8-ounce Sargento’s Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria

8-ounce Sargento’s Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese,

7.5-ounce Sargento’s Sliced Pepper Jack

6.67-ounce Sargento’s Sliced Tomato and Basil Jack

The affected cheeses have various sell-by dates. To see if a product is part of the recall, and to see previously recalled items, visit info.sargento.com.

