Shawano County man threatening violence shot by deputies

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A 52-year-old Wittenberg man is being treated at a hospital after deputies shot him during a violent confrontation Friday.

The sheriff’s office says it started just before 5 p.m. with a report of a man who was distraught and making violent threats.

Shawano County deputies and the Special Response Team responded, along with Shawano and Stockbridge police officers. An armored truck from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was called in, too.

Police tried to talk to the man but say he was too verbally aggressive.

At 7:30, the man got into a vehicle. Behind the wheel the man took threatening actions towards officers, who responded with force. The man was transported to a hospital for gunshot injuries. We don’t know his condition.

The state Department of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation into the incident, which is required by state law in officer-involved shootings.