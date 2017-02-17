Soup and Suds and scholarships on tap

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – People had a chance to sample “Soup and Suds” at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay Friday evening.

The fundraiser for First Tee of Northeast Wisconsin marked its 11th year.

Attendees could play all 18 holes, so to speak, sampling food from different vendors, who pair each food with a beverage.

“We have a lot of sponsors. None of this can happen without a lot of support. Many local companies and businesses have sponsored and have tables and also have a lot of the distributors in the community have donated time and resources to come and support us here,” First Tee executive director Seth Jones said.

Funds raised Friday night go towards the group’s national school programs and scholarships.