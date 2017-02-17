Three accused of attempted robbery in armed dispute over car repairs

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Three Fox Valley men are accused of attempting to rob an Appleton man during dispute over payment for car repairs.

At 12:37 a.m., Appleton Police officers received a 911 call about a disturbance involving a handgun at a home in the 500 block of N. State Street.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, told police one of the suspects did some work on his vehicle. The victim said he paid the suspect for the service, but continued getting calls demanding more money.

The victim said he refused to pay up, and the man who did the repairs showed up to the victim’s house with two friends.

During the argument, one of the men pulled a 9mm handgun from a holster while continuing to demand money from the victim, according to Appleton Police.

The three men ran off once they learned police had been called.

An Appleton Police officer arrested two of the men near the intersection of N. Richmond Street and W. Packard Street. One of those suspects had a gun, according to police.

The third man was arrested in Menasha.

The suspects are identified as Thomas J. Strauch, 22, Neenah; Matthew C. Holmberg, 19, Menasha; and Brandon J. Houg, 31, Menasha.

Police say the suspects are being held at the Outagamie County Jail on attempted armed robbery charges.