Three-vehicle crash in Marinette County kills Green Bay man

BEECHER, Wis. (WBAY) – A Green Bay man is dead from a crash on Highway 141 in Beecher.

The Marinette County sheriff says a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line of Highway 141 near Jossart Road and hit two oncoming vehicles — a sedan and another pickup.

The driver of the sedan died from head injuries on the way to the hospital. He was 81 years old. It’s the first crash death in Marinette County this year.

The driver of the pickup that crossed the center line, a 67-year-old man from Goodman, was treated at a hospital in Iron Mountain, Mich.

The third driver involved — a 48-year-old man from Langlade County driving the southbound pickup truck — wasn’t hurt.

The names of the people involved aren’t being made public yet. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office are investigating the crash.

Pembine Rescue and Fire departments, Amberg Fire Department, Beacon Ambulance and the deputy coroner all responded to the scene.