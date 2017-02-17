Two Green Bay police officers resign amid harassment investigation

Related Coverage Green Bay Police officers disciplined amid harassment probe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Two officers in the Green Bay Police Department, including a patrol lieutenant, have submitted their resignations amid an investigation into harassment and creating a hostile workplace, Police Chief Andrew Smith said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Smith said the officers had no prior history of complaints, problems or discipline.

The police chief said this went beyond teasing or joking in the workplace. He said officers’ behavior “went too far.”

He gave the example of an officer dismissing another officer who arrived to provide backup simply because they didn’t like that officer, but would accept backup support from others. He also said a picture with the words “I can’t work” was left on the seat of an officer who was recovering from an injury.

The chief said some people who were the subject of harassment or demeaning comments weren’t even aware of what was being said or done behind their backs.

Smith said the investigation begin in December. He characterized it as one officer saying she had enough and asked the officers to “knock it off.” When they didn’t, she went to a peer for guidance and then approached a supervisor.

The police chief says the investigation is still looking into what supervisors knew, how the problems were described to them, and whether they took appropriate action.

Smith says when he learned of the accusations he brought them to the attention of the head of the city Police and Fire Commission and also met with leaders of community groups.

Smith says he doesn’t anticipate any other officers resigning or being fired.

