WIAA, Circuit Court Deny Wrestlers’ Appeal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The WIAA Division 1 Individual Wrestling Sectional to be held Saturday at Kaukauna High School will go on without out 8 qualifiers from De Pere High School. Friday morning, the WIAA Board of Control denied the school’s appeal of Thursday’s ruling that those 8 wrestlers were ineligible. The coaches made a scheduling error, and those wrestlers unknowingly exceeded the 14-match limit allowed by the WIAA during the season.

Friday afternoon, the Unified School District of De Pere asked the Brown County Circuit Court to hear their case in hopes of allowing the wrestlers to continue to compete, but that request was denied.

The 8 wrestlers and their parents attended the appeal hearing at the WIAA offices in Stevens Point Friday morning, with the wrestlers addressing the board. De Pere Athletic Director Jeff Byczek issued this statement to Action 2 Sports Friday afternoon: Our kids, our parents and our coaches represented De Pere HS with class, respect and dignity. They demonstrated everything it means to be an an athlete, a parent and a coach today as they did all year.

1 of the 8 wrestlers ruled ineligible is a senior; 160-pounder Trevor Turiff is ranked 3rd in the state in his weight class. His high school career is now over.