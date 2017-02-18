Fire breaks out at an apartment building in Sheboygan

Sheboygan, Wis. (WBAY) – An apartment building fire left one person displaced and at least 23 other people temporarily displaced early Saturday morning.

The Sheboygan Fire Department said it responded around 2 a.m to the Camelot Manor Apartments on Carmen Avenue.

An 8 family apartment building with flames coming out of the north windows of one apartment was where fire crews were directed.

Residents were evacuated from the building until the fire was put out.

The lone apartment where the fire originated was a total loss. No one was hurt, but the person who lived in that apartment is being helped by the Red Cross

The fire and how it started is under investigation. Fire officials said the estimated dollar loss is about $125,000.