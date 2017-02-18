Freezin’ for a reason

A plunge, but temperatures weren’t quite as “polar” for the 17th annual Polar Plunge event in Oshkosh.

“We may have reached 40 [degrees] and we thought we were in Heaven that year,” says Nicci Sprangers, Director of Development for Special Olympics Wisconsin. “We’re used to dealing with negative temperatures and single digits, so we’re feeling spoiled and pretty happy today.”

While temperatures outside were in the 50’s, making this the warmest Polar Plunge ever held in Oshkosh, officials with the Winnebago County Dive Team say the water’s temperature was much colder, around 32 degrees and freezing. But those freezing lake temperatures, and the unique costumes participants take a plunge in, are all part of the experience.

For the third year in a row, Daniel Smith and his team have been first in line to plunge into the freezing lake water for a good cause.

“The teams, the money you see raised. I mean it’s amazing to see all these people jump in here to raise money for a good cause,” says Smith.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has been volunteering at the plunge for more than a decade, some standing by in case of an emergency, others using vacation days to be at the center of the action.

“All of our divers donate their time,” says Lt. Tim Eichman of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s such a good cause for the Special Olympics.”

Organizers estimate around 1,600 people participated in Saturday’s event.