Ice turning to slush on parts of Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Parts of Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh looked like they did before the start of the sturgeon spearing season. A lot of people took their shanties off the ice Saturday

“It’s warm – time to go home,” said David Behn of Minocqua.

“Little slushy,” he said of the ice conditions, “getting slushier every day.”

Steady flow of pickups hauling shanties made their way to shore at Asylum Point Park. That’s where Action 2 News spoke with Sobieski’s Chris Stangler.

“It’s getting to be the point where it’s time to bring 4-wheelers out here and I don’t have a 4-wheeler,” Stangler said.

Otter Street Fishing Club removed it’s bridges on the lake Saturday afternoon. They’re encouraging people to use only ATVs or walk on the ice until the weathers gets colder.

“You can’t win with mother nature,” said club member Don Herman. “You just got to go with the flow.”

There were several reports of vehicles falling through the ice off the shores of Oshkosh. None of the incidents were serious as the vehicles had only dipped a few feet into the water and were able to drive away with a little help.

Wis. DNR Conservation Warden Jason Higgins hopes people don’t underestimate how quickly ice can turn bad.

“That ice changes thickness from foot to foot,” the warden said. “You might be on 16 inches of ice then on 8 in another ten feet.”

The conditions are contributing to the slow harvest this season says DNR Sturgeon Biologist Ryan Koenigs.

“We’ll have a full 16 day season on Lake Winnebago and we’ll likely have a full 16 day season on the Up River Lakes as well,” he says.

The 2017 sturgeon spearing season ends on Sunday, Feb. 26th or when the pre-set harvest caps on Lake Winnebago and the Upper River Lakes are met.