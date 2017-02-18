Kaukauna sends 7 wrestlers to individual state

Kaukauna, the 2-time defending state champ in WIAA Division 1 wrestling, sent half of its team to individual state with a stellar showing at Sectionals Saturday.

The Ghosts qualified their entire team for Individual Sectionals, and sent 7 to state.

Jon Diener, Brandon Miksch, Trent Leon, Zach Lee, Bryson Alsteen, Mason VanAsten, and Keaton Kluever advanced for Kaukauna.

At that same Sectional, Hortonville, Pulaski, and Bay Port each qualified 4 wrestlers for the state finals.

Full results across all divisions can be found here: http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/WIAAIndSeries.jsp?year=2017