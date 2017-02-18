Nearly 50 percent of family members text each other while in the same home

The U.K. study of more than 2,800 adults found that a staggering 32 percent of family members text one another while in the same home instead of speaking face-to-face. This rises to 45 percent in families with children.

The company also found that one in five households claim at least one family member is unable to disconnect from the web, and one out of four homes report sleep loss due to constant social media use.

Forty-eight percent of respondents believe that family members spend too much time on their phones or tablets, while 32 percent of parents report interruptions caused by mobile devices during meal times. Thirty-five percent of family members ignore conversations because they’re distracted by their phones.

The good news – more than 80 percent of people surveyed say technology has a positive impact on their lives, while only 13 percent feel it has a negative impact. Sixty percent of people believe technology helps them stay in touch with loved ones more easily, while 52 percent of family members praise the convenience of online shopping and streaming video services.

“Technology is changing our homes and lives at a rapid pace making the day-to-day quicker, slicker and simpler – but as is often the case, change brings with it some challenges,” Aviva Managing Director Lindsey Rix said Friday. “Households with children in particular suggest that technology can at times be intrusive, with people communicating via their phones rather than in person, and at inappropriate times such as during family meals. The good news is that most households feel the pros of technology outweigh the cons, and the vast majority are embracing it as a result.”