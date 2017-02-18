Officials: Be careful with deteriorating ice conditions

Related Coverage Battle on Bago in jeopardy with warm temperatures on the way

Oshkosh, Wis. (WBAY) – Officials in Oshkosh want to remind ice fishers this weekend to be extra cautious with deteriorating ice conditions.

Saturday morning, Sunk? Dive and Rescue had to help two people back to shore after their truck sunk a couple feet into the water. No was was hurt.

As previously reported, the Battle on Bago was canceled this year.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said it is concerned with the mild temperatures posing a threat to anyone on the ice, especially while Sturgeon Spearing is still going on.

According to Sunk? Dive and Rescue, car bridges will be removed by Saturday afternoon. They recommend no vehicles go out on the ice from here on out.