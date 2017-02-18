Officials: Be careful with deteriorating ice conditions

Mild temps are posing a threat to ice fishers and anyone out on the ice this weekend.

aisha-morales-250 By Published: Updated:
Oshkosh ice rescue

Oshkosh, Wis. (WBAY) – Officials in Oshkosh want to remind ice fishers this weekend to be extra cautious with deteriorating ice conditions.

Saturday morning, Sunk? Dive and Rescue had to help two people back to shore after their truck sunk a couple feet into the water. No was was hurt.

As previously reported, the Battle on Bago was canceled this year.

READ MORE: Battle on Bago fishing tournament canceled due to warm up

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said it is concerned with the mild temperatures posing a threat to anyone on the ice, especially while Sturgeon Spearing is still going on.

READ MORE: Sturgeon spearing continues during big warm up

According to Sunk? Dive and Rescue, car bridges will be removed by Saturday afternoon. They recommend no vehicles go out on the ice from here on out.

 

