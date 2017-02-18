Phoenix men throttle Milwaukee 80-56

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY)

Mire in a 2-game skid, the Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team routed rival Milwaukee 80-56 on the road Saturday.

Green Bay improved to 10-5 in Horizon League play, moving 0.5 games back of 2nd-place Oakland.

The Phoenix began the day in 5th place in the conference standings thanks to some unfriendly tiebreakers that put Wright State and Northern Kentucky ahead of Green Bay.

On Saturday, Green Bay blew it open early against the Milwaukee Panthers, leading 33-11 in the first half and cruising from there.

Green Bay shot 50 percent from the floor and complimented the offense with great defense. Milwaukee had more than a 10 minute scoring drought in the 2nd half.

The Phoenix won the battle in the pain 52-18 and got 37 points from their bench.