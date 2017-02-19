Family of man shot by deputy speaks out

Related Coverage Shawano County man threatening violence shot by deputies

Sheboygan, Wis. (WBAY) – The family of a 52-year-old man shot by a deputy from the Shawano County Sheriff’s department is speaking out for the first time.

Authorities say the man threatened officers Friday evening.

Several law enforcement agencies were called in including the Shawano and Stockbridge police departments.

The man tried driving off leading authorities on a chase ending when deputies shooting the man.

The man’s nephew said he spent the day with his uncle and he was fine but believes his uncle was struggling with mental health issues, and that alcohol was a factor in his behavior.

“I want to see him get help, just see what’s going on. I want to see him be good,” said Jordan Onesti, the nephew of the man shot by a Shawano County Sheriff’s deputy.

The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Right now, the State Division of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating what happened.