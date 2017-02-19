Fundraiser to help Oconto Falls Fire Department is next month

The date for the fundraiser is March 18th.

Oconto Falls, Wis. (WBAY) – A fundraiser to help the Oconto Falls Fire Department buy equipment they need will be going on next month.

Friends of the fire department say they will hold their annual Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, March 18th from 4:30 p.,m to 7:30 p.m at the fire staion on Cherry Street.

The menu is spaghetti, salad, bread, desserts, and coffee.

Bucket raffles will be a part of the fun.

If you would like carry-out you can call (920) 373-6929 to place your order.

The price of the dinner is $7.00 for adults, $6.00 for anyone 60 or older, and $5.00 for kids ages 5-12.

Kids under the age of 4 eat free.

 

