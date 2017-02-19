Rollover in Sheboygan sends teen driver to the hospital

Police say the teen failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign.

aisha-morales-250 By Published: Updated:
Car crash generic

Sheboygan, Wis. (WBAY) – The Sheboygan Police Department responded to a rollover Saturday night at the intersection of N 12th Street and Michigan Avenue.

Police say a 17-year-old girl from Sheboygan driving a minivan was going southbound on N 12th Street and failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign. The van struck a SUV that was going eastbound on Michigan Avenue. The driver of the SUV was a 21-year-old woman from Sheboygan.

Authorities say the van rolled due to the impact. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. She was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, no insurance and failure to yield right of way from a stop sign.

The driver of the SUV was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The intersection was shut down for about one hour as officers investigated the accident.

 

