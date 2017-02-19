U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin calls for investigation into contact between Russia, Trump

Advertisement

“This is a matter that I take so seriously, and I believe it has to rise above partisanship,” she said Sunday on “UPFRONT with Mike Gousha,” produced in partnership with Wispolitics.com.

“This is about country. This is about democracy. And so I think an independent investigation, and thorough investigation, we have to get to the bottom of this and the American people have every right to demand answers,” she said. “Trump allies were in frequent conversations with the Kremlin, with intelligence officers from Russia, that should give us all great pause.”

Baldwin met last week with Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, but told Gousha the meeting did not change her mind about opposing his nomination.

“What happens in these meetings, and I will say it was very respectful, thoughtful. He’s certainly a very smart man, but you don’t get answers,” she said.

She said Gorsuch has had several past court decisions that “give me great pause.”

Baldwin, who is up for re-election in 2018, said she is fighting every day for Wisconsin’s citizens.

“I think the people of the state of Wisconsin sent me to Washington to stand up to powerful interests that frankly rigged the system in their favor,” she said. “I feel that my role is to hold them to account to what they promised, and fight every day for Wisconsin’s hard-working people.”