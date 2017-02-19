Unseasonably warm February weather

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) Whether it’s walking, running or biking, this weekend’s weather was the perfect chance to get outside.

“[We walked] four and a half miles yesterday and we’re planning on four miles today,” says Paula Fritsch of Suamico. “I’m trying to keep my youthful figure,” her husband David Fritsch jokes.

Trails across Northeast Wisconsin don’t often see much foot traffic this time of year, but this weekend it seemed like everyone was taking advantage of the “heat wave.” Especially kids, flocking to nearby playgrounds, usually covered in snow this time of year. They say the lack of snow days is worth the T-shirt weather.

“We came over [to the park] because it was no snow, because we wanted to go to the skate park,” says 11-year-old Lonell of Green Bay. “The skate park wasn’t open, so we played at the park.”

For some, like three-month-old Golden Retriever puppy Shadow, it’s the first time out at the dog park, and relatively early in the year.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” says Shadow’s owner, Trevor Korpi of Oconto Falls.

Others say the unseasonable weather is perfect for a little family time.

“In the winter weather, it gets really cold,” says Tim Watermolen of Green Bay. “[The kids] get a little cabin fever, so they love just getting out.”