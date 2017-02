Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) — The WIAA has released the brackets for the 2017 boys basketball playoff brackets for divisions 1-5. First round of regionals get underway February, 28th with regional finals taking place March 4-5.

Sectionals finals are March 11th, with the Boys State Basketball Tournament taking place at the Kohl Center in Madison from Thursday, March 16th through Saturday, March 18th.

The full brackets for each division are below:

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Division 4

Division 5