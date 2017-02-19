Wisconsin lawmakers talk with area Muslims about Trump

Altoona, Wis. (WQOW) – Sen. Ron Johnson was in Altoona Saturday afternoon taking questions from the community in a meeting that turned fiery at times.

Most of the hour-long conversation surrounded what the senator called radical Islamic terrorism and President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Muslims in attendance spoke to Sen. Johnson about their fears of working and living as Muslims in the United States with the constant negativity they face from the current administration.

They said they are sick of trying to defend their faith, and comments made by the president are offensive to them. They said they are just trying to support their families like anyone else.

Sen. Johnson agreed, and added he is compassionate toward their needs, but it is his job as a member of the government to put the safety of the country first.

“I certainly understand their concerns and I share those concerns,” Sen. Johnson said. “I don’t like demagoguery, I don’t like rhetoric. You concentrate on areas of agreement. We all want a safe, secure, prosperous Wisconsin, America and I would say the world. I realize there are a lot of people in that room that don’t necessarily agree with me on a host of political issues, but we do share that same goal, we all showed up here and this is a good thing.”

News 18 also asked Senator Johnson who he would like to see run against Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin in 2018. He did not give a specific name, but said he looks forward to the debate between whomever the candidate is and Senator Baldwin.