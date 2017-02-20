Alice Cooper to rock the Fox Cities PAC

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – No more Mr. Nice Guy. Alice Cooper is inviting fans to spend the night with him at the Fox Cities PAC.

The shock rocker will perform at the PAC on June 7, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24. Prices start at $42.50.

Known for his theatrics including fake blood and guillotines, Cooper has been releasing records since 1969.

His hits include “School’s Out”; “I’m Eighteen”; “No More Mr. Nice Guy”; and “Teenage Frankenstein”.

He’s also appeared in several movies, including a memorable cameo in “Wayne’s World.” He informed Wayne and Garth that Milwaukee was Algonquin for “the good land.”

Click here for more information on the concert.