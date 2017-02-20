American Heroes: 3 fallen Marines honored with painted portraits in Luxemburg

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) – Three fallen Marines were honored in Luxemburg Monday night as families received painted portraits of their fallen loved ones.

Corporal Jesse Thiry is described as an athletic prankster.

“He would make a joke about anything,” said Sue Thiry, Jesse’s step-mom.

Thiry enlisted in the Marines soon after graduating high school in 2000.

“The Marines are supposed to be the toughest,” said Randy Thiry, Jesse’s dad. “They always go in first, last to leave and that is just his attitude.”

It’s that same attitude that helped him become a weapons instructor in Quanitco, Virginia.

“He was a marksman,” said Randy.

That status made him non-deployable but Thiry’s step-mom said he wasn’t happy so he asked to go to Iraq.

“His commanding officer turned him down 2 times and said go back and think about this, think about what you’re asking, you know, and the third time they finally granted it to him,” said Sue.

“He was trained for it and he trained other soldiers for it and he wanted to make a difference,” said Randy.

With that same determination and in the same year, Sergeant Luke Zimmerman traded in his Luxemburg-Casco track uniform for a marine’s uniform.

“We met in 8th grade and he even talked about it back then,” said Troy Metzler, Zimmerman’s friend.

“He was very into the Marines, ever since we met him,” said Scott Metzler, Zimmerman’s friend.

Although he was offered a job at a friend’s family restaurant where he had worked for years, the call to the Marines was too strong.

“There was many times we joked about he was our 5th son,” said Stephen Metzler, Zimmerman’s friend. “We knew it would be good for him also and we were happy when he went.”

“He signed right out of high school and went to the Marines basic training. He went to Japan in Okinawa there, then he got re-enlisted and that’s when he went to Iraq,” said Troy.

For tri-athlete Lance Corporal Dean Opicka, the call came later in life.

“First time he graduated with degree in philosophy and history, but didn’t have a teacher’s license, so went back to get teaching certificate,” said Donna Opicka, Opicka’s mom.

However, the call did eventually come.

“He said, ‘I just can’t wake up 10 years from now and say I wish I had because he would have been so disappointed in himself’,” said Donna.

All three from Luxemburg-Casco, all three Marines and all three American heroes.

Lance Corporal Dean Opicka died April 14, 2008.

“It means a lot to me that the last words I heard from him was bye, I love you mom and he heard the same words back,” said Donna.

Sergeant Luke Zimmerman died October 27, 2006.

“My first born son’s middle name is Luke because of Luke Zimmerman and how much he meant to me,” said Troy.

Corporal Jesse Thiry died April 5, 2004.

“You know you hear their names and all of a sudden you don’t hear them for a while and that’s when people start forgetting,” said Randy. “It’s not tears of sadness all the time, it’s tears of joy that people still remember. They are not forgotten people.”

Tuesday on Action 2 News at 10:00 we’ll introduce you to the 94-year-old painter behind the portraits who has made it his life’s work to honor fallen comrades.