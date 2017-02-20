Avery prosecutor set to release book that tells the story “Making a Murderer” missed

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) – The man who successfully prosecuted both Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey has penned a book to include what he says “Making a Murderer” left out.

In 2007, Avery and Dassey were both convicted for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. The cases gained international attention when Netflix released the series “Making a Murderer” in December of 2015.

In “AVERY The Case Against Steven Avery and What ‘Making a Murderer’ Gets Wrong” former Calumet County District Attorney Ken Kratz is setting the record straight. Kratz says writing the book, nearly ten years after securing the guilty verdicts against Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, was emotionally exhausting, but needed to be done.

According to Kratz, “Nobody else was standing up for the verdict. Nobody else was standing up for Teresa, for the victim in the case. And I felt a responsibility to not only support Teresa, but to support the verdict, to support the process that got us there which I thought worked.”

What led the jury to find both Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey guilty, according to Kratz, was the evidence. In his book he points out viewers were led to believe, in the Netflix series, that blood evidence was planted against Avery. “Making a Murderer” he says, dramatically shows a damaged seal on the box holding the vial of blood and the pinhole in the top of that vial, all issues Kratz says were either explained or not even argued at trial.

He adds, “Even though the filmmakers know these things, they purposely, intentionally present these as what they call their ‘Ah Ha’ moments or Jerry Buting calls it their ‘Red Letter Day’ for the defense, well that’s garbage. The ‘Red Letter Day’ for the defense doesn’t happen at all. They don’t even bring up the fact that there’s a hole in the vial of blood at trial because they know by then that a nurse put the hole there.”

Kratz says it all goes back to how the producers chose to edit their series, splicing, as he calls it, for effect not the truth.

“The audience, when they were angry about what happened, have every right to be angry and in fact, if it happened in the way Making a Murderer showed, I’d be angry too, but it didn’t. It didn’t happen that way,” argues Kratz.

And that’s why in the pages of his book, Kratz is hoping to explain what really happened and not the story “Making a Murderer” has created.

Adding, “Truth is going to come out. What these filmmakers did is going to be divulged now. The final version of the case that history will adopt, I hope, will be the one that the jury did that Steven Avery committed this murder.”

Action 2 News reached out to the producers of “Making a Murderer” last week in Chicago as they were shooting season two of the series while covering Brendan Dassey’s hearing in front of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, as well as today, for a response to Ken Kratz’s book. Their representatives told us they had no response.