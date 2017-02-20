Boys basketball rankings: Week of February 20

Here is the Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters (area teams bolded):

Division 1

School Record Points Last Week

1. Oshkosh North (10) 20-0 100 1

2. Brookfield Central 20-1 87 3

3. Oak Creek 18-2 67 T5

4. Kimberly 18-2 61 2

5. Milwaukee Vincent 16-3 52 T5

6. Bay Port 19-2 47 8

7. Madison Memorial 18-3 46 7

8. Sun Prairie 18-3 40 9

9. Stevens Point 17-4 30 4

10. Arrowhead 17-4 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Riverside University 6, Middleton 4, Muskego 1, Racine Case 1.

Division 2

School Record Points Last Week

1. La Crosse Central (10) 18-2 100 1

2. Cedarburg 19-2 82 3

3. Pewaukee 19-2 70 4

(tie) Beaver Dam 20-1 70 2

5. Waunakee 18-2 65 5

6. Milw. Washington 16-4 57 6

7. Stoughton 17-3 38 8

8. Pulaski 16-3 25 7

9. New Berlin Eisenhower 16-5 19 NR

10. Onalaska 18-4 14 10

Others receiving votes: Pius XI 5, Kaukauna 3, Monona Grove 1, Wisconsin Lutheran 1.

Division 3

School Record Points Last Week

1. Ripon (7) 20-0 97 1

2. Appleton Xavier (3) 20-0 93 2

3. Martin Luther 18-2 77 4

4. Lake Mills 19-2 70 5

5. Prescott 18-3 52 6

6. Waupun 17-4 44 7

7. Bloomer 17-3 43 3

8. Prairie du Chien 19-2 37 9

9. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 17-3 11 NR

10. Southern Door 16-3 8 8

Others receiving votes: Edgewood 6, University School of Milwaukee 3, Valders 3, Westby 3, New Holstein 2, Turner 1.

Division 4

School Record Points Last Week

1. Destiny (7) 19-1 96 1

2. Darlington (3) 21-0 93 2

3. Cochrane-Fountain City 20-0 80 3

4. The Prairie School 19-2 70 4

5. Young Coggs Prep 18-2 60 5

6. Deerfield 19-2 46 6

7. Edgar 17-4 33 7

8. Stanley-Boyd 16-4 24 10

9. Shiocton 15-5 13 NR

10. Laconia 16-4 8 NR

(tie) Marathon 16-4 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Regis 6, New Glarus 6, Phillips 3, Cameron 2, Spring Valley 2.

Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

1. Seneca (9) 20-0 98 1

2. Barneveld (1) 19-2 81 3

3. Hilbert 20-1 80 4

4. Bangor 19-1 66 5

5. Columbus Catholic 19-1 64 2

6. Almond-Bancroft 18-2 41 7

(tie) McDonell Central 18-3 41 8

8. Shullsburg 19-2 38 6

9. Gresham Community 16-3 17 9

10. Milwaukee Academy of Science 14-7 8 10

Others receiving votes: Alma/Pepin 4, Valley Christian 4, Loyal 4, Black Hawk 3, Pecatonica 1.