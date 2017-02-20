Boys basketball rankings: Week of February 20

Here is the Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters (area teams bolded):
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
1. Oshkosh North (10) 20-0 100 1
2. Brookfield Central 20-1 87 3
3. Oak Creek 18-2 67 T5
4. Kimberly 18-2 61 2
5. Milwaukee Vincent 16-3 52 T5
6. Bay Port 19-2 47 8
7. Madison Memorial 18-3 46 7
8. Sun Prairie 18-3 40 9
9. Stevens Point 17-4 30 4
10. Arrowhead 17-4 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Riverside University 6, Middleton 4, Muskego 1, Racine Case 1.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
1. La Crosse Central (10) 18-2 100 1
2. Cedarburg 19-2 82 3
3. Pewaukee 19-2 70 4
(tie) Beaver Dam 20-1 70 2
5. Waunakee 18-2 65 5
6. Milw. Washington 16-4 57 6
7. Stoughton 17-3 38 8
8. Pulaski 16-3 25 7
9. New Berlin Eisenhower 16-5 19 NR
10. Onalaska 18-4 14 10
Others receiving votes: Pius XI 5, Kaukauna 3, Monona Grove 1, Wisconsin Lutheran 1.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. Ripon (7) 20-0 97 1
2. Appleton Xavier (3) 20-0 93 2
3. Martin Luther 18-2 77 4
4. Lake Mills 19-2 70 5
5. Prescott 18-3 52 6
6. Waupun 17-4 44 7
7. Bloomer 17-3 43 3
8. Prairie du Chien 19-2 37 9
9. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 17-3 11 NR
10. Southern Door 16-3 8 8
Others receiving votes: Edgewood 6, University School of Milwaukee 3, Valders 3, Westby 3, New Holstein 2, Turner 1.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Destiny (7) 19-1 96 1
2. Darlington (3) 21-0 93 2
3. Cochrane-Fountain City 20-0 80 3
4. The Prairie School 19-2 70 4
5. Young Coggs Prep 18-2 60 5
6. Deerfield 19-2 46 6
7. Edgar 17-4 33 7
8. Stanley-Boyd 16-4 24 10
9. Shiocton 15-5 13 NR
10. Laconia 16-4 8 NR
(tie) Marathon 16-4 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Regis 6, New Glarus 6, Phillips 3, Cameron 2, Spring Valley 2.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Seneca (9) 20-0 98 1
2. Barneveld (1) 19-2 81 3
3. Hilbert 20-1 80 4
4. Bangor 19-1 66 5
5. Columbus Catholic 19-1 64 2
6. Almond-Bancroft 18-2 41 7
(tie) McDonell Central 18-3 41 8
8. Shullsburg 19-2 38 6
9. Gresham Community 16-3 17 9
10. Milwaukee Academy of Science 14-7 8 10
Others receiving votes: Alma/Pepin 4, Valley Christian 4, Loyal 4, Black Hawk 3, Pecatonica 1.