De Pere opens Fox River boat launches

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – De Pere’s two boat launches are now open.

Police say the launches at Fox Point and the Brown County Fairgrounds are mostly free of ice thanks to several days of warm weather.

The restrooms and ticket machines are on, so payment of a launch fee is required.

Police aren’t putting out the docks just yet, but anglers say they’re thrilled, like Tom Michel from Suamico.

“To go from ice fishing one day on Saturday to open water fishing on Sunday and Monday is just awesome,” Michel said.

Police say they’ll continue monitoring conditions and will act accordingly. For now, they say, “Good luck, anglers.”