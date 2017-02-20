De Pere police search for missing, endangered teen

Ellie Sheehan (Photo provided by De Pere Police Dept.)
De Pere, Wis. (WBAY)- De Pere police say they are looking for 17-year-old Ellie Sheehan. Officers say she has a severe medical condition that requires daily medication. She hasn’t taken that medication, putting her at risk for a medical emergency.

According to De Pere police, Sheehan was last seen in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Lawrence Dr., at 8:00 Sunday night. She got into a silver four door car. A woman was driving the car.

Sheehan was wearing an Army-style green jacket, jeans, and tan “UGG” boots. Police say Sheehan is 5’5″ and weighs 122 pounds; with long, straight blonde hair and brown eyes (see photos).

De Pere police are asking for help finding Sheehan. Anyone with information about where Sheehan can be found is asked to call the De Pere Police Department’s non-emergency line at (920) 339-4078.

