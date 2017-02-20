DNR says sturgeon spearing season on Lake Winnebago already a successs

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY)-The DNR says, despite the warmer temperatures and less-than-perfect ice conditions, this year’s sturgeon season on Lake Winnebago can already be called a success.

But those conditions have caused some changes.

The DNR has closed most of its sturgeon registration stations because of the small number of sturgeon being harvested currently and the decreased numbers of spearers out on the lake.

“Sunday there was a harvest of 17 fish on the system, so those harvest numbers are likely going to go down this week, so rather than maintain all of our registration stations we’ve decided to close most of them,” said DNR Winnebago System Sturgeon Biologist Ryan Koenigs.

Jerry’s Bar in Oshkosh is one of the seven stations that were closed.

“I get it there just aren’t a lot of people out there anymore, the fish aren’t coming in, we didn’t even have a fish come in yesterday,” said Jerry’s Bar Owner Scott Engel.

Engel has been around spearing for decades and says these kinds of warm seasons are unusual but they have happened before.

As ice conditions worsen with warm weather and possible rain, the DNR does expect more sturgeon to be harvested.

Three stations across Lake Winnebago and the Upriver Lakes will stay open for the remainder of the season.

“The spearers that are going out there, I’ll put them up against anybody in the world being able to take part in the sport safely and read ice conditions,” said Koenigs

Around 800 sturgeon have been harvested. that’s more than last year.

And the DNR says it’s just short 10-20 year harvest average of 1,000.

“Opening weekend we have over 5,000 shanties on the lake, which is the second largest shanty count we’ve ever had,” Koenigs said, “Also had some nice fish harvested this year. I think we’re about 9 or 10 fish that have been over 140 pounds,”

The DNR says it’s been a good season for sturgeon heads being donated for research. Of the sturgeon harvested, around 50 percent of heads have been donated.