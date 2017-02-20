Door County drug raids net 19 arrests, more expected

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – An eight-month investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Door and Kewaunee counties resulted in 19 arrests Monday, with more expected.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says two search warrants were executed Monday in Nasawaupee and one in Brussels, and a probation search was executed in Sevastopol.

The Door/Kewaunee Drug Task Force says it was investigating the distribution of heroin, meth, ecstasy, LSD, cocaine, marijuana and prescription medications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Door County SWAT, Sturgeon Bay Police, Kewaunee police dogs, and the Brussels Fire Department all assisted in the investigation.