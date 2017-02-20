Door County drug raids net 19 arrests, more expected

By Published: Updated:
sheriffs squad car lights

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – An eight-month investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Door and Kewaunee counties resulted in 19 arrests Monday, with more expected.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says two search warrants were executed Monday in Nasawaupee and one in Brussels, and a probation search was executed in Sevastopol.

The Door/Kewaunee Drug Task Force says it was investigating the distribution of heroin, meth, ecstasy, LSD, cocaine, marijuana and prescription medications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Door County SWAT, Sturgeon Bay Police, Kewaunee police dogs, and the Brussels Fire Department all assisted in the investigation.

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s