City Council begins hearing on removing Green Bay mayor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A city council hearing starts at 7 p.m. to determine the future of Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt.

The council is acting on a resident’s formal petition for the mayor’s removal.

The council hearing can be seen live on YouTube

Green Bay resident Scott Vanidestine felt the mayor got off too easy after his conviction on three misdemeanors for violating Wisconsin campaign finance laws.

Schmitt was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and a $4,000 fine.

Under Wisconsin law, a city council has the right to remove an elected official from office for inefficiency, neglect of duty or official misconduct.

Schmitt filed a court petition last week in an attempt to stop the council hearing, but an Outagamie County judge ruled Monday the hearing can go on as planned.

The Green Bay City Council went into session at 5 p.m. to consider regular business, but the session will come to an abrupt hearing at 7 p.m. to start the special hearing.

Council members tell us they weren’t informed of any formal deliberation procedure. However, they do expect to have the opportunity to question both the mayor and the petitioner and the legal counsel for both parties.

State statutes require a three-fourths majority to remove the mayor from his position. That would mean nine votes are required to force Schmitt out of office.

As for who wants the mayor ousted, we’ve heard a very public outcry from Council President Tom De Wane, Andy Nicholson, Chris Wery and Guy Zima.

Barb Dorff and Bill Galvin have told us they think the mayor paid for his mistakes and it’s time to move on.

Still other aldermen, including Joe Moore, say they haven’t yet made up their mind about how they’ll vote.

Some council members are concerned. They expect discussion to be heated, with various aldermen upset about different aspects of the mayor’s time in office, but they want the topic to remain on the campaign finance conviction and nothing else.

There is a chance the media could be kicked out of the hearing so the council can go into closed session to deliberate before they vote.

If the hearing results in removing the mayor from office, De Wane will take over as acting mayor.