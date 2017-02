GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

At about 3:19 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Harold St.

One man was dead at the scene.

Police say they took a second man into custody.

No names have been released.

Police say they are in the “early stages” of the investigation, but they are confident the public is not in danger.

More information is expected later Monday.