High school scoreboard: February 20, 2017

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) — Xavier boys basketball (21-0, 13-0 Bay) trailed in the second half to Shawano before going on 15-0 run to tie the game and ending up winning 77-60. To watch the highlights click the video.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 48, Wild Rose 45, OT
Altoona 52, Elk Mound 34
Arcadia 72, Fall Creek 58
Baldwin-Woodville 63, Somerset 61, OT
Bangor 76, Royall 62
Bonduel 69, Weyauwega-Fremont 54
Cameron 43, Grantsburg 21
Clear Lake 71, Northwood 41
Clinton 72, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston), Ill. 66
Cochrane-Fountain City 76, Melrose-Mindoro 74
Coleman 59, Saint Thomas Aquinas 55
Columbus 57, Lakeside Lutheran 43
Columbus Catholic 83, Neillsville 45
Cornell 75, Prairie Farm 55
Crivitz 71, Gillett 36
Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 65, Florence 42
De Soto 82, La Farge 50
Drummond 57, Frederic 52
Eau Claire North 57, Eau Claire Memorial 32
Edgar 57, Stanley-Boyd 44
Eleva-Strum 78, Augusta 71
Ellsworth 71, Durand 53
Ewen-Trout Creek, Mich. 80, Hurley 57
Fox Valley Lutheran 68, Clintonville 54
Fridley, Minn. 70, River Falls 53
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69, Kewaunee 49
Greenwood 65, Gilman 53
Hudson 86, Rice Lake 74
Hustisford 55, Horicon 50
Kiel 63, Ozaukee 52
La Crosse Logan 72, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 64
Lake Holcombe 56, Birchwood 43
Lakeland 68, D.C. Everest 54
Little Chute 69, Freedom 48
Lourdes Academy 67, Omro 56
Luck 85, Flambeau 40
Marathon 69, Newman Catholic 43
Marinette 73, Oconto Falls 49
Marshall 65, Waterloo 46
Marshfield 75, Mosinee 54
Medford Area 74, Prentice 55
Milwaukee Riverside University 113, Milwaukee North 89
Mount Horeb 83, Monroe 53
New Berlin West 84, Port Washington 70
Oak Creek 65, Kenosha Tremper 50
Oconto 69, Algoma 61
Owen-Withee 55, Loyal 50
Pacelli 88, Manawa 49
Pepin/Alma 66, Blair-Taylor 50
Peshtigo 80, Wausaukee 38
Phillips 49, Ladysmith 45
Port Edwards 64, Rosholt 63
Portage 60, McFarland 39
Prescott 79, Saint Croix Central 55
Rib Lake 59, Abbotsford 55
Ripon 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 59
River Ridge 62, Boscobel 51
River Valley 49, Viroqua 48
Shiocton 66, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 48
Shorewood 77, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 36
Stratford 59, Assumption 46
Unity 51, Barron 27
Watertown Luther Prep 66, Lake Country Lutheran 54
Waunakee 71, Monona Grove 44
Wayland Academy 51, Rio 45
Westosha Central 66, West Bend East 55
Whitnall 63, South Milwaukee 48
Xavier 77, Shawano Comm. 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
