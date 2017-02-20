High school scoreboard: February 20, 2017

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) — Xavier boys basketball (21-0, 13-0 Bay) trailed in the second half to Shawano before going on 15-0 run to tie the game and ending up winning 77-60. To watch the highlights click the video.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 48, Wild Rose 45, OT

Altoona 52, Elk Mound 34

Arcadia 72, Fall Creek 58

Baldwin-Woodville 63, Somerset 61, OT

Bangor 76, Royall 62

Bonduel 69, Weyauwega-Fremont 54

Cameron 43, Grantsburg 21

Clear Lake 71, Northwood 41

Clinton 72, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston), Ill. 66

Cochrane-Fountain City 76, Melrose-Mindoro 74

Coleman 59, Saint Thomas Aquinas 55

Columbus 57, Lakeside Lutheran 43

Columbus Catholic 83, Neillsville 45

Cornell 75, Prairie Farm 55

Crivitz 71, Gillett 36

Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 65, Florence 42

De Soto 82, La Farge 50

Drummond 57, Frederic 52

Eau Claire North 57, Eau Claire Memorial 32

Edgar 57, Stanley-Boyd 44

Eleva-Strum 78, Augusta 71

Ellsworth 71, Durand 53

Ewen-Trout Creek, Mich. 80, Hurley 57

Fox Valley Lutheran 68, Clintonville 54

Fridley, Minn. 70, River Falls 53

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69, Kewaunee 49

Greenwood 65, Gilman 53

Hudson 86, Rice Lake 74

Hustisford 55, Horicon 50

Kiel 63, Ozaukee 52

La Crosse Logan 72, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 64

Lake Holcombe 56, Birchwood 43

Lakeland 68, D.C. Everest 54

Little Chute 69, Freedom 48

Lourdes Academy 67, Omro 56

Luck 85, Flambeau 40

Marathon 69, Newman Catholic 43

Marinette 73, Oconto Falls 49

Marshall 65, Waterloo 46

Marshfield 75, Mosinee 54

Medford Area 74, Prentice 55

Milwaukee Riverside University 113, Milwaukee North 89

Mount Horeb 83, Monroe 53

New Berlin West 84, Port Washington 70

Oak Creek 65, Kenosha Tremper 50

Oconto 69, Algoma 61

Owen-Withee 55, Loyal 50

Pacelli 88, Manawa 49

Pepin/Alma 66, Blair-Taylor 50

Peshtigo 80, Wausaukee 38

Phillips 49, Ladysmith 45

Port Edwards 64, Rosholt 63

Portage 60, McFarland 39

Prescott 79, Saint Croix Central 55

Rib Lake 59, Abbotsford 55

Ripon 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 59

River Ridge 62, Boscobel 51

River Valley 49, Viroqua 48

Shiocton 66, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 48

Shorewood 77, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 36

Stratford 59, Assumption 46

Unity 51, Barron 27

Watertown Luther Prep 66, Lake Country Lutheran 54

Waunakee 71, Monona Grove 44

Wayland Academy 51, Rio 45

Westosha Central 66, West Bend East 55

Whitnall 63, South Milwaukee 48

Xavier 77, Shawano Comm. 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

