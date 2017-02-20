Hortonville Village Board revisits Police Chief Sullivan’s case

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) – The Hortonville Village Board met behind closed doors Monday night to discuss possible litigation surrounding Police Chief Michael Sullivan’s two-week suspension.

That suspension was handed by by the Police and Fire Commission.

Sullivan was accused of violating employees’ rights, making discriminatory comments against women and minorities, and lying during an internal investigation.

The village board president told Action 2 News after the meeting that the village attorney plans to draft a letter to the Police and Fire Commission asking for clarification on a few questions concerning the chief’s suspension.

She also said the village “is ready to heal.”

Last week a number of village residents spoke out at the scheduled open meeting saying the chief’s suspension was too lenient.

Sullivan has been on paid administrative leave since October. A date has not been set for when he’ll return.