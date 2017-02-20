Kellnersville man, blind, builds 10,000th birdhouse

KELLNERSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) – An update today on a Manitowoc County man who doesn’t let his disability stand in the way of his commitment to helping the environment.

When we first met Bob Schuh a year ago, he was in the process of building his 5,000th wood duck house.

An amazing feat considering Schuh is blind. A hunting accident in 1976 left him without sight at the age of 18.

Monday we returned to Schuh’s shop in Kellnersville to witness an accomplishment doubly impressive, his 10,000th bluebird house.

Schuh’s construction process throughout the week is down to a science, from the cutting, to the drilling, to the router, and he uses Braille rulers for measuring.

Once a week, like the day we visited, a group of friends stops by to help him assemble.

Schuh started building bird houses in 1990, and he averages 400 wood duck homes a year and 600 bluebird houses.

Monday’s milestone was marked with a gold plaque commemorating 10,000.

We asked Bob about reaching that number and the message he hopes it sends to others with disabilities.

“Well it’s a lot of houses through the years, and it’s a good milestone I guess, and at least you know you’re doing something for nature. If you have a disability, just overcome it and pull up the boot laces and get going. Get after it,” says Schuh.

Thanks to donations from conservation groups like the Manitowoc County Fish and Game Protective Association, Schuh is able to acquire the lumber he needs each year to build the bird houses.

He’s never charged a cent for his houses and gives them to anyone who wants one.