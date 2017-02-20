Kewaunee County leaders seek answers on biodigester project

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Government leaders in Kewaunee County are working to get questions answered about a proposed biodigester for the area.

The public was invited to a meeting Monday at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds, as local officials met with state agencies to learn more about the project.

Gov. Scott Walker announced plans for the project back in November.

The state is asking for bids and is expected to announce the winning bid in the next three months.

State officials made a presentation, followed by questions from county leaders, who want to know how the project will affect the area.

County Board Chair Robert Weidner said, “A lot of people would like to know where it is, how big it’s going to be, how much disruption there may be as far as traffic and congestion. There’s some pipelines involved and where those pipelines would be.”

Many of those questions can’t be answered until the winning bidder is selected and presents plans for the project.