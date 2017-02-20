Kimberly defensive end Boyd Dietzen commits to Wisconsin

Kimberly, Wis. (WBAY) — Yesterday, Kimberly junior defensive end Boyd Dietzen received a scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin and today he has officially made his verbal commitment. Dietzen announced on twitter less than 24 hours since being offered that he will attend Wisconsin. Dietzen joins two other in-state commits, Catholic Memorial linebacker C.J. Goetz and Menomonie LB Mason Platter who also announced their verbal commitment today.

Proud and beyond excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Wisconsin to further my academic and athletic career! 🔴⚪️👐 pic.twitter.com/5yTon1SeB8 — Boyd Dietzen (@Boyd_Dietzen76) February 20, 2017

Dietzen, a 6-foot-3, 235 pound DE has never lost a game at Kimberly which includes 3-straight state titles at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Check out his Dietzen’s HUDL highlights below.