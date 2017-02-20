Kimberly defensive end Boyd Dietzen commits to Wisconsin

Kimberly, Wis. (WBAY) — Yesterday, Kimberly junior defensive end Boyd Dietzen received a scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin and today he has officially made his verbal commitment. Dietzen announced on twitter less than 24 hours since being offered that he will attend Wisconsin. Dietzen joins two other in-state commits, Catholic Memorial linebacker C.J. Goetz and Menomonie LB Mason Platter who also announced their verbal commitment today.
Dietzen, a 6-foot-3, 235 pound DE has never lost a game at Kimberly which includes 3-straight state titles at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Check out his Dietzen’s HUDL highlights below.