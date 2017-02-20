Man had meth hidden in pants, Fox Crossing police say

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – A man arrested in Fox Crossing was found to have bags of meth hidden in his pants, according to the police department.

On Saturday, police pulled over a 35-year-old Appleton man and discovered he had outstanding warrants.

Officers say the man was “acting strange and moving around.” During the arrest, police say they found a pipe used to smoke meth.

The man was booked into jail. During a search, officials found “quite a few bags of individually packaged methamphetamine” that were hidden down the man’s pants, according to Fox Crossing Police.

In addition to the warrants, the man was booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to deliver meth; obstructing; and bail jumping.

“We have seen a rise in methamphetamine not only here in the village but in the Fox Valley and Wisconsin for that matter,” reads a post on the Fox Crossing Police Department Facebook page. “Meth is a very addictive drug that once was predominately found in rural areas but in the past couple of years has been making inroads to urban and suburban areas.”