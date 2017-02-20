Manitowoc Police Department Helps Business Prevent Crime

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) — The Manitowoc Police Department is working with local businesses in an effort to reduce crime.

The goal, to make would-be criminals feel uneasy so they don’t commit a crime.

Last year, Red Arrow, a business in Manitowoc, got in touch with the Manitowoc Police Department.

“The idea was that we need to be proactive, out ahead, make sure that we’re filling our commitment that all of our colleagues are safe,” Justin Plutz, project manager at Red Arrow, said.

Using principles known as CPTED, or Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, police take about three hours to survey the building and make suggestions to improve safety.

CPTED looks at things like locks, cameras, and how visible the building is to others.

“It’s about how many eyes can see you or how many eyes can see people coming in,” said Sgt. Bruce Jacobs, Manitowoc Police Department.

Police said it is also important for a company to look well taken care of to deter criminals.

“Does it look like somebody cares about the business? Do you have nice landscaping, do you have colorful things, or is it just kind of blah?” asked Sgt. Jacobs.

Every year several local companies work with the police department to make their businesses safer.

The Manitowoc Police Department said they think they’re the only ones that offer a similar service.

“There is no cost to businesses for doing this,” Sgt. Jacobs said. “This is a service that the police department puts on we want people to be better educated. We want them to be better prepared to prevent crime.”

Employees of businesses that have worked with the Manitowoc Police Department, like the roughly 150 employees at Red Arrow, said they are happy to have a safer work environment.

“They were all very appreciative, they were very impressed by the fact that we were getting out in front of safety at the workplace,” Plutz said.