Person in custody after incident in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – Neenah Police say a person was taken into custody after an overnight incident at a home.

During the incident, neighbors were asked to evacuate or shelter in place.

A Neenah Police Department Facebook post says it happened near a business located in the 600 block of S. Commercial Street, but there was no exact location given.

Police say no one was hurt.

Action 2 News has placed calls to the police department asking for additional information. Neenah Police tell us that information will be released later this morning.