Phoenix women dismantle UIC, face Wright State Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis.(GreenBayPhoenix.com) – Playing in its last home game of the 2016-17 season, the Green Bay women’s basketball team upended UIC, 65-31, to give its senior class one last victory on the Kress Center floor. The only lead of the game UIC (5-23, 2-15 Horizon League) ever saw was at the 8:46 mark of the opening quarter, 2-0, before the Phoenix (22-5, 13-3 HL) rattled off a 9-2 run to take command and never look back.

Jessica Lindstrom turned in her 12th double-double of the season and the 20th of her career, leading the Phoenix with 18 points and 13 rebounds in 32 minutes. Lindstrom finished 5-of-8 from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line. Green Bay had built a commanding 32-17 lead at the half, already securing a Phoenix victory with 20 minutes to play after a Jen Wellnitz’ layup with 19 seconds remaining in the period.

Phoenix closed the game on an 18-3 run to defeat UIC, 65-31.In the last home game of her career, Mehryn Kraker reach double figures with 13 points on a 4-of-7 clip from the field. The Wisconsin native also doled out five assists and grabbed a pair of rebounds in 27 minutes.

Lexi Weitzer had an efficient night in her last outing at the Kress Center, scoring four points while going 2-of-3 from the field in 18 minutes. Sam Terry, like she has for the past four years, once again had an impressive showing on the boards and pulled down five rebounds in 17 minutes.

All three of the Phoenix seniors left to a standing ovation with 4:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. Among the numerous high notes of tonight, Green Bay’s hopes of securing its 19th-straight Horizon League regular season title are still alive and well after Detroit Mercy defeated Wright State, 85-80.

Green Bay will now travel to Dayton, Ohio for a matchup with league-leading Wright State on Friday at 4 p.m., before heading to Highland Heights, Ky., to finish off its season with Northern Kentucky on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.