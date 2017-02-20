Victims of Brown County fire identified

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people found dead following a house fire in the Town of Pittsfield.

Investigators say the victims were 49-year-old Allen J. Renier, and 41-year-old Molly B. Brochman.

On Friday, firefighters were called to a home on Tamarack Drive between Oak Hill Drive and Westline Road, between Pulaski and Green Bay.

Crews arriving on scene found the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters and investigators were not able to search the home for hours because of fears the structure would collapse.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the victims’ remains were found in the basement of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

