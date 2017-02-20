Wait for justice ends with 3 year prison sentence in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – After nearly four years waiting for justice, there is some closure for the family of Sara Dulmes, killed in 2013 by an intoxicated driver on Highway 10 in Waupaca County.

On Monday, driver Miguel Cruz pleaded “no contest” to a charge of Homicide by Vehicle – Use of a Controlled Substance. As part of a plea agreement, charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide were dismissed. The dropped charges, however, were read into the record during sentencing.

The crash happened on June 14, 2013.

Investigators say Cruz, 58, was weaving in and out of traffic, hitting speeds up to 90 miles an hour, when he rear-ended Sara Dulmes’ SUV.

Dulmes was thrown onto the highway. Her then eight-year-old daughter was buckled safely in a booster seat in the back and wasn’t hurt.

According to a criminal complaint, blood tests showed Cruz was high on cocaine, telling investigators he “must have blacked out.”

Charges were not filed in this case until July 28, 2015, more than two years after the crash.

In 2016, Target 2 Investigates looked for answers to why it took so long to file charges in this case.

Target 2 found out that a special prosecutor from the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office was appointed to handle the Cruz case and a 2013 crash that killed 81-year-old Fred Lick on County Highway Q.

Former Waupaca County District Attorney John Snider gave us several reasons for the delay, including that the cases were unusual and required much more work. Snider said his caseload had been building significantly because of the increase in heroin, methamphetamine and drug cases, compounded by more property crimes, and that made him sort of “take his eye off the ball.”

Click here for the full Target 2 Investigates report.

The state had recommended two years in prison for Cruz. The judge decided to give him three years behind bars and six years on extended supervision.

Coming up tonight on Action 2 News, Sarah Thomsen talks with the family of the victim on why the initial delay in filing charges against Cruz may have had an impact on the outcome of this case.