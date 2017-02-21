American Heroes: The painter’s story

Related Coverage American Heroes: 3 fallen Marines honored with painted portraits in Luxemburg

ALIQUIPPA, Penn. (WBAY) – It was a somber Monday night in Luxemburg as many gathered to honor three fallen American heroes.

Over a four-year period, the small community lost three Marines: Corporal Jesse Thiry, Sergeant Luke Zimmerman and Lance Corporal Dean Opicka. All three of them were killed by IED’s overseas.

Monday night, their families and friends were presented with painted portraits of their loved ones honoring their ultimate sacrifice.

The painter behind the portraits is a war hero, who continues to serve decades after his time spent fighting for our country. But instead of serving the United States military, he now serves fallen heroes and their families.

Every day, 94-year old Alex Yawor weaves around the boxes in his Pennsylvania basement to get to his workshop, anxious to see a familiar face.

It seems as though he is catching up with an old friend and it looks as if he is the only one in the room.

“Pretty soon I’ll be all done here. I will get you all together and you will be going home,” said Yawor.

But don’t let your eyes fool you, he is actually talking to a fellow comrade because he too knows what it’s like to serve his country and lose fellow comrades in battle.

“To tell you the truth, it’s not easy when you see your friends dying,” said Yawor. “I’s not easy at all.”

Yawor is a World War II veteran who almost lost his life in the Battle of Saipan.

“If I didn’t go with my buddy, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Yawor.

After the war, Yawor said he was never the same.

“For a year, I never left the house,” said Yawor.

Eventually he got a job at a steel mill, married his high school sweetheart and took up painting, but even his favorite pastime couldn’t help him forget where he had been and what he had seen.

“I really don’t like to talk about it too much,” said Yawor.

So he decided to put his talents to good use, painting portraits of more than 100 fallen American heroes for the families, including the three fallen Marines from Luxemburg-Casco.

“One time I couldn’t get the chin just right. He had a small smile on his face and when I was working on the chin I looked up in his eyes and it was more like a frown than a smile. I kept working and working and working and I finally got it the way I wanted. I looked up in his eyes and the smile was back,” said Yawor.

It’s those moments, along with the thank you letters, that make Yawor feel at peace, but there are still times of doubt.

“I get very nice letters from the mothers and quite a few of them say, ‘Why did my son or daughter have to die?’ and I feel the same way,” said Yawor.

It’s not always easy for Yawor, looking into the eyes of a fallen American hero, but he’s a Marine and that means more than some will ever know.

“Semper Fi and in the Marine Corps that’s always faithful,” said Yawor. “It’s just the feeling you are a Marine and it’s inside of you and that’s why the saying is once a Marine, always a Marine. No matter how old you are, even when you go upstairs, you’re a Marine yet.”

Yawor paints the portraits, frames them himself and ships them to the families for free.

“If I live to be 100 and I can still do it, I will still do it,” said Yawor.