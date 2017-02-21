Bill would require more reporting from DOT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Latest on Audit Committee hearing on Wisconsin Department of Transportation (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The Legislature’s Audit Committee is expected to introduce a bill that would require the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to estimate the cost of inflation on projects and report any changes to lawmakers.

The committee was expected to introduce the proposal Tuesday as it holds a public hearing on a highly critical audit that discovered massive cost overruns on highway projects.

The bill expected to be introduced would require the DOT to include all costs associated with the project, including inflation, when making an estimate for approval by the Transportation Projects Commission.

The department would also be required to report annually to the Legislature the full project cost estimates both at the time the work is approved, how much has been spent as of the time of the report and an explanation of any changes.

10:02 a.m.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are facing lawmakers publicly to answer questions about a highly critical audit that discovered massive cost overruns on major projects and numbers other problems.

The hearing Tuesday before the Legislature’s Audit Committee comes as the Legislature is debating how to address a nearly $1 billion shortfall in the roads budget. Gov. Scott Walker has insisted on not raising gas taxes or other fees to pay for it, while Assembly Republican leaders say that should be in the mix.

The audit released in January gave fodder to both sides to make their arguments. It found that major highway projects in Wisconsin over the past decade have cost twice as much as the state Department of Transportation initially estimated.

