Brown County launches Code RED

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – People who live, work or play in Brown County can now sign up for the county’s Code RED system.

The system is used to alert people about emergencies by phone, text, email or social media.

Notifications include evacuations, utility outages, fires, flooding, chemical spills and missing children.

Other counties are using the Code RED system. Brown County put the initiative in its 2017 budget, knowing more people are moving away from landline phones.

“It gives us the opportunity to make sure if an individual is not at home, they can get that notification. More importantly, when they are coming back home, they are aware of it,” County Executive Troy Streckenbach said.

There’s no cost to sign up. Register online at https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFB7CC4C6C0A

You can also download the Code RED app on your mobile device’s app store.