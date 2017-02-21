Chaudoir prepares for another trip to World Snowshoe Championships

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A local woman is getting ready for another big race this weekend.

Even though there’s not any snow out there now, Jennifer Chaudoir has been training for the World Snowshoe Championships in Saranac Lake, New York, for several months.

We’ve covered her snowshoeing in past years, as she’s been to the world championships before and the national championships five times.

Each time, she does it to raise awareness of domestic violence by writing the names of victims on her arms.

The cause is personal to her since she’s a survivor of domestic violence.

“It’s kind of… it’s healing for myself, and also just thinking about all the other people that have suffered so much. And it’s not fair because you shouldn’t have to worry about being hurt by someone you love,” Chaudoir said.

Chaudoir is raising money online through FundRazr.com (click here).

Money Chaudoir raises will be donated to Golden House, a domestic abuse shelter in Green Bay.